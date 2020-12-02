Mo Salah and Sadio Mane rift rumour rubbished by Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson has completely dismissed the suggestion that there is an ongoing rift between Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Ever since last season’s heated exchange between Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at Burnley, there were suggestions that the relationship between the two Liverpool forwards had become strained.

Some felt that the issue between the two Reds superstars had continued into this season but according to left-back Andy Robertson, there has never been a problem between the pair.

Robertson pointed to the fact that Liverpool’s forward players are all perfectionists and often have to be selfish in front of goal as the full-back dismissed any claims of a falling-out between Jurgen Klopp’s two most reliable goalscorers in recent seasons.

“The relationship [between the front players] off the pitch is really strong, and on the pitch, the link-up play and everything is always good,” Robertson told the Liverpool Echo.

“But these players are also paid to be selfish and we need them to score goals and take risks in the final third, and we add [Diogo] Jota into that category now. When they are in front of goal, we expect them to shoot and score.

“There have been certain occasions where people say Bobby could have passed, Sadio could have passed, or Mo could have passed, but these guys are paid money to make split-second decisions and score goals for us.

“The three, plus Diogo, are incredible players and they have all showed that since they have come to the club at the highest level.

“The best thing for Liverpool fans is that they are still improving and they are getting better year on year. There is still more to come from them.

“They are fantastic to play with and when I look up, I’m never short of options. It is a pleasure to play with all of them.

“Their relationship is really strong just like every other relationship in the squad and that is why over the last couple of years we have been quite successful.

“You get nowhere without these relationships.”

Read More About: Andy Robertson, Liverpool, Mo Salah, sadio mane