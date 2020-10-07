Mo Salah steps in to help homeless man being harassed by group of lads

Mo Salah came to the aid of a homeless man who was being harassed by a group of young men last week.

According to David Craig, who has been homeless for six years, Mo Salah spotted the group targeting him with verbal abuse at a petrol station near Anfield when the Liverpool forward stepped in.

Salah approached the group and had a word before he went to an ATM to take out some cash to give to Craig.

“Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me,” Craig told The Sun.

“They were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job.

“He saw what was happening and said something to them and then he went to the cash machine.

“I was more than chuffed. I’m a massive fan.

“Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him.”

Salah’s kind gesture came after Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League last Monday.

“Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch,” Craig added.

“He heard what a group of lads were saying to me, then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’.

“I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo incredibly handed me £100. What a complete legend.”

Salah has scored five goals in the Premier League this season but remains one behind the competition’s leading scorers, with Heung-min Son and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both on six goals each.

READ NEXT – Mesut Ozil vows to save Gunnersaurus position at Arsenal

Read More About: Liverpool, mohamed salah