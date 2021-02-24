Paul Pogba’s agent backtracks on transfer claim about Man United midfielder

Share and Enjoy !

It wasn’t that long ago when Mino Raiola was very eager to tell the world that Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United was effectively over.

Paul Pogba’s agent’s public revelation in December that the French midfielder would be on the lookout for a new club was slammed by the likes of Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gary Neville.

But now Mino Raiola has insisted that it was never his intention to disrupt United, with the agent also seeming to row back on his certainty that Pogba would be switching clubs this summer.

“I just expressed an opinion, I didn’t want to cause any problem,” Raiola told the BBC.

“I don’t think that it destabilised anybody, because they had a fantastic run and they were even first, for a period, in the league.

“You think big players like Paul Pogba – or Solskjaer, who won everything in his life – get destabilised by what Mino Raiola says? Come on, please.

“But I don’t talk about it any more. It makes life a little bit boring, but it is what it is.”

Pogba enjoyed an incredible resurgence in form since Raiola’s comments, with the 27-year-old scoring some crucial goals for the Red Devils this season.

Raiola, who also represents the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland, has never been the most popular man at Old Trafford and Sir Alex Ferguson’s opinion of the agent was scathing to say the least.

Sir Alex Ferguson on Mino Raiola in 2012: "Paul Pogba? He just had a bad agent, a sh*t bag." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/is6oVGOIJk — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 7, 2020

Raiola insisted that he’s accustomed to English clubs and fans expressing their dissatisfaction with his outspoken style of representation.

He added: “Whenever I tell my opinion, everyone in England goes berserk, and I am the worst agent, or the best agent…and the clubs get so stressed from the public and journalists that I have learned not to talk much about it.”

