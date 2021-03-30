‘I don’t give a f**k!’ – Mino Raiola doesn’t care if relationship with Man United is ruined

Mino Raiola insists he doesn’t care if he never does another deal with Manchester United.

Last year, Mino Raiola irked many close to Man United by claiming that Paul Pogba’s time at the club was effectively “over” which only served to fuel the rumour mill about a potential departure for the Frenchman.

United legend Gary Neville urged his former team to cut ties with Raiola following his comments and explained why the Red Devils shouldn’t sign any player represented by the divisive agent.

Raiola has had his fair share of run-ins with managers in the past – with Alex Ferguson famously branding Raiola his least favourite agent in football and Pep Guardiola falling out with the Italian over Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

As for Raiola, he doesn’t seem to care what anyone thinks of him other than the players he represents.

Raiola told The Athletic: “With Mr Ferguson or Guardiola, I have this problem — and I think that it is changing now — that (they believe) we should submit to them because ‘otherwise, tomorrow, you don’t do a player with Manchester United’.

“I don’t give a fuck if I never do another player with Manchester United. I’m not in their hands. I’m independent.

“We have only one party that we take care of: our players. And as long as our players like us, you do what you have to do.”

Raiola appeared to row back on his early season comments on Pogba in December, just as the French midfielder seemed to be enjoying a resurgence in form with United.

A player of Pogba’s stature is always going to be linked with moves away but Raiola has hinted that the 28-year-old feels more appreciated now than he may have in the past at Old Trafford.

“I always say there is only one truth in everything. It’s not what I think, it’s not what you think, it’s what the market thinks,” Raiola said.

“So the day that Paul Pogba doesn’t have a club anymore, then he would not be appreciated or under-appreciated. But today, if somebody asks me, ‘Can you find a club for Paul?’ I could take my nephew of five (years old) and find a club for Paul at a high level.

“Again, 50 per cent of people like you, 50 per cent hate you. But Paul has fantastic appeal worldwide. Maybe the bother with the big transfer, the strange story of going away for free and then coming back for that money, was something that people were not used to. Maybe that haunted him for a little bit of time.

“But I think that he should be appreciated overall. I heard from the club side that he is, at least, and from Solskjaer’s side. So that’s the only thing that matters.”

