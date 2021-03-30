Mino Raiola claims Man United owners told him he was right in Alex Ferguson spat

Mino Raiola and Alex Ferguson were never the best of friends.

Alex Ferguson never minced his words when discussing his opinion on Mino Raiola, the divisive agent who boasts a client list featuring some of football’s top talent.

Ferguson famously referred to Raiola as “a shit bag” in 2012, when asked how Paul Pogba’s departure from Manchester United came about.

In his 2015 book, Leading, Ferguson admitted that he didn’t trust Raiola from the very start of their professional relationship.

“There are one or two football agents I simply do not like, and Mino Raiola is one of them,” Ferguson wrote.

“I distrusted him from the moment I met him. He became Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent while he was playing for Ajax, and eventually he would end up representing Pogba, who was only 18 years old at the time.

“We had Paul under a three-year contract, and it had a one-year renewal option which we were eager to sign. But Raiola suddenly appeared on the scene and our first meeting was a fiasco.

“He and I were like oil and water. From then on, our goose was cooked because Raiola had been able to ingratiate himself with Paul and his family and the player signed with Juventus.”

Raiola has now revealed that the Man United owners told him that he was right after the relationship between him and Ferguson came to a head as Pogba left the club.

The Red Devils broke their transfer record to bring Pogba back to Old Trafford in 2016 and according to Raiola, he never wanted the French midfielder to leave United in the first place.

“When Ferguson criticised me, that was my biggest compliment anybody could give me,” Raiola said during an interview with The Athletic.

“Ferguson is used to people coming in and, ‘Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir’.

“All I have to say that when Ferguson left Manchester United the club’s owner (the Glazers), by buying back Paul Pogba, told me that I was right. Because I didn’t want to take Paul Pogba away. He (Ferguson) didn’t believe in Paul Pogba.”

