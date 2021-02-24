Mino Raiola reveals four Premier League clubs could sign Erling Haaland

Share and Enjoy !

There will be no shortage of clubs willing to break the bank to secure the services of Erling Haaland this summer.

While Erling Haaland’s release clause reportedly doesn’t come into effect until 2022, clubs will be lining up to give Borussia Dortmund what they want in order to sign arguably the most promising centre-forward in world football as soon as possible.

Dortmund will likely be reluctant to sell but will be aware of the danger of losing Haaland for a much lower fee in 2022 if they rebuff the advances of suitors this summer

With 27 goals in 25 games for Dortmund this season, the 20-year-old has some European giants queuing up with their chequebooks open and Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, has revealed that only 10 clubs will be able to afford the kind of fee that Haaland now commands.

Raiola claimed that four of those clubs are in the Premier League although the agent refused to identify the interested teams by name.

“It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling Haaland as one of those potential new future stars because it’s so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level,” Raiola told BBC Sport.

“He will be one of the future stars of the next decade because we see that stars such as Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo and Messi are coming to an age where everyone asks themselves: ‘How long can we still enjoy them?’ So everyone is looking for the new generation.

“Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you’ve been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England].

“I don’t think there’s a sports director or trainer in the world who would say ‘not interested’. It’s like saying: ‘Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'”

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Haaland, who cost just €20 million when Dortmund signed him from Red Bull Salzburg last year.

