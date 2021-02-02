Mikel Arteta demands to see VAR angles after another David Luiz red card

Mikel Arteta has suggested that Arsenal will appeal the red card shown to David Luiz on Tuesday evening.

David Luiz was shown a straight red card when referee Craig Pawson judged that the Arsenal centre-half clipped Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Willian Jose on the stroke of half-time.

Replays seemed to suggest that there was little to no contact between the players but VAR failed to overturn the decision and Arsenal were reduced to 10 men, only to be limited to nine half an hour later when goalkeeper Bernd Leno saw red for palming the ball outside the box.

"The ref couldn't wait to get his red out!" Paul Merson runs through David Luiz's red card for Arsenal and why he thinks it is harsh pic.twitter.com/Slqpr5hKfp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 2, 2021

Mikel Arteta was understandably frustrated with the Luiz red card, his third since Arteta took over at the Emirates, and the Gunners manager questioned whether VAR had different angles of the incident than the ones he’d been shown after the 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

“If you want to talk about the decision, I have just seen the replay 10 times, in five different angles, and I am sitting here with you guys and I can’t see any contact,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference. “So I would like to see if VAR have different angles.

“If there is any contract, it’s him (Jose) to David, that’s what I’ve seen.

“I don’t want to think that [it was a decision based on Luiz’s reputation]. I am sure that they based the decision on something they’ve seen, but unfortunately I am sitting here expecting to see something and I am not seeing anything.

“Of course it changed the game. You play for 45 minutes in the Premier League without your central defender, against this opposition, of course it changes the game.”

Prior to Luiz’s red card, Arsenal led thanks to a Nicolas Pepe goal but when Ruben Neves converted the penalty just before the break, there was a clear shift in momentum.

Joao Moutinho scored what turned out to be a stunning winner shortly after half-time but Arteta was left ruing the first of two Arsenal red cards on the night.

“Well, it was a big decision and if they make and justify that they got it right, I will put my hands up and apologise,” Arteta continued.

“But the only thing I’m seeing is that I’m sitting here and I cannot see any contact, and that’s really, really frustrating because it was a big, big moment in the game.”

Read More About: Arsenal, david luiz, mikel arteta, wolverhampton wanderers