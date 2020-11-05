Mikel Arteta responds to Roy Keane’s “disrespect” claim

Mikel Arteta disagrees with Roy Keane’s claim that the Arsenal manager was disrespected by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Sunday’s victory over Manchester United.

Roy Keane clearly wasn’t impressed by the fact that match winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang referred to Mikel Arteta by his first name in his post-match interview.

The former United and Republic of Ireland captain insisted that Aubameyang was wrong to talk about Arteta as if he was his friend, rather than his manager.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “He didn’t show him respect when he called him by his name, Mikel.

“He’s the manager, the boss, the gaffer. That’s respect. Not Mikel, he’s not his mate.”

Arteta acknowledged Keane’s comments ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Molde but the Gunners boss dismissed any suggestion that he had been disrespected by Aubameyang.

Arteta revealed that he leaves it up to his players, some of whom he played alongside a few seasons ago, to call him what they want.

“I was told that Roy mentioned that, but I don’t think it particularly. I give the players the choice, some call me boss or coach, it depends,” Arteta said.

“I shared a dressing room with some of them so there has been that change, but I don’t feel any disrespect. Although, I understand Roy and why he was saying that.

“It is something that was a bit of a concern before I joined, but not now. Both parties have to understand respect and go about the relationship in the right way and the players have made it really easy for me.

“In the end, we are part of the same thing and it has not been something that has been difficult to manage.”

