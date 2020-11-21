Mikel Arteta vows to find mole in Arsenal camp

Mikel Arteta has promised to identify and punish the mole who leaked information about a rumoured clash between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos in training.

A report in The Athletic this week claimed that things got physical between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos during a training session when the majority of Arsenal players were away on international duty.

The report stated that Luiz took umbrage with a Ceballos challenge and hit the Spanish midfielder in the nose, drawing blood and knocking him to the ground.

While he played down the incident, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was not happy that the altercation made it to the media.

“I don’t like the fact that that incident comes out at all,” Arteta said.

“And I will find out where it is coming from and if that is the case, that goes completely against what I expect from each other, the privacy and the confidentiality that we need, and there will be consequences.”

Arsenal travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday with the Gunners looking to rebound from their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa before the international break.

Arteta dismissed any suggestion of a rift among his players and insisted that there was no lingering issue between Luiz and Ceballos, the latter of whom was also involved in a heated exchange with Eddie Nketiah in September.

“Nothing,” Arteta said when asked what happened between Luiz and Ceballos.

“Training is very competitive and issues happen a lot of times. Those things get resolved immediately within the team and there is not much to say.

“There is no problem at all (between the two players).”

Read More About: Arsenal, Dani Ceballos, david luiz, mikel arteta