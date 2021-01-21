Mikel Arteta confident he’s found mole in Arsenal camp

Mikel Arteta is confident that he has identified the leak in the Arsenal dressing room.

Earlier this season, Mikel Arteta expressed concern about the fact that confidential information was unexpectedly emerging in the media and the Gunners boss vowed to find the culprit.

It was reported two months ago that Arsenal players David Luiz and Dani Ceballos were involved in a training ground bust-up, with Luiz reportedly taking issue with a Ceballos challenge and striking the midfielder on the nose, drawing blood and knocking the Spaniard to the ground.

Arteta played down the incident and slammed the fact that it even made it to the media.

“I don’t like the fact that that incident comes out at all,” Arteta said in November.

“And I will find out where it is coming from and if that is the case, that goes completely against what I expect from each other, the privacy and the confidentiality that we need, and there will be consequences.”

It all went quiet on Arteta’s hunt for the mole in recent weeks but, on Thursday, the Arsenal manager was asked whether or not he had identified the source of the leak.

“I have sort of an idea, yes,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.

When pushed on whether the leak may have resulted in any departures this month, Arteta would offer no comment.

At the time of the Ceballos vs. Luiz leak, Arteta found himself under mounting pressure at the Emirates but he seems to have steadied the ship at Arsenal.

Arsenal have won five of their last six games in all competitions and pressure has significantly eased on the manager, who is hoping to bolster his squad after trimming the club’s wage bill by allowing the likes of Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos to leave in recent days.

