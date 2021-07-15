Mike Tindall reveals he broke up bloody fight at Euro 2020 final

“The guy on the floor had blood all over him.”

England rugby legend Mike Tindall has revealed that he was forced to step in to break up a fight at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The behaviour of a number of England supporters has come in for considerable criticism after footage of several violent clashes in London surfaced on social media ahead of last weekend’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Several England fans without tickets made it into Wembley for the game and there were more than 25 arrests made.

Rugby World Cup winner, Tindall, witnessed first-hand one particular bloody clash that required his intervention and the 42-year-old slammed the admittedly small number of fans who caused such chaos.

“A guy who was there the whole time, smashed out of his face, literally didn’t watch any of the game,” Tindall told The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast.

“He was just too busy shouting at supporters that they should be standing on their feet, he ends up getting into a fight with another one that’s straight behind my seat…

“It got to a stage where this guy literally was trying to pile this guy in the face, there was a kid next to us, there was a kid on the other side crying because he couldn’t see the game because of all the guys stood in the galley way.

“And I just had to pull these guys apart and I said to one of them ‘What are you doing? Just what are you doing?’

“And you know, he wandered off, blood all over him. The guy on the floor had blood all over him.

“I was thinking about these kids and what are they learning about going to a live football game.”

