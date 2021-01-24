Man United coach rages at Edinson Cavani during FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan was incandescent with rage after Edinson Cavani gave the ball away in the run-up to Liverpool’s second goal on Sunday.

Moments before the hour-mark in the FA Cup clash, Edinson Cavani attempted an ambitious first-time pass into the path of Scott McTominay but it was picked off by James Milner, who drove at Manchester United’s box.

Despite Cavani’s best efforts to reclaim possession, Milner laid the ball off to Roberto Firmino who set up Mohamed Salah for his second goal of the game.

Reporters at Old Trafford took to social media to reveal that Mike Phelan reacted furiously and lambasted Cavani for the sloppy error.

Cavani didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet during United’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool but he did play a significant role in the winner.

The Uruguayan veteran not only won the free-kick with 10 minutes to go but Cavani has also been praised for advising substitute Bruno Fernandes on where to aim the strike that ultimately proved decisive.

“I’m happy because we won,” Fernandes said in his post-match interview.

“I work a lot on this kind of goal, free-kicks, and this one was good. Before the free-kick, Edinson Cavani told me ‘try to hit one at that side of the keeper.’

“I tried and it went well. I think we played well. We created a lot of chances, we pressed them more than in the game in the league, and I think this was the point to win this game.”

Cavani’s October arrival took many by surprise and some questioned the logic in signing a 33-year-old to a top contract but Cavani is already proving his worth for the Red Devils.

Not only has he scored five goals for his new side but Cavani has also been tasked with imparting his wisdom on United’s young forwards Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, FA Cup, Manchester United, Mike Phelan