Microphone picked up Cristiano Ronaldo mocking Genoa goalkeeper

Cristiano Ronaldo added insult to injury after wrapping up all three points for Juventus over the weekend.

Having already given Juventus the lead with a penalty 10 minutes from time, Cristiano Ronaldo ensured the victory over Genoa with a second spot-kick in the final minute of normal time at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

As he stepped up to take the penalty, Genoa goalkeeper Mattio Perin attempted to put the Portuguese superstar off by suggesting that he expected Ronaldo to go down the middle again.

Perin, who joined Juventus in the same transfer window as Ronaldo, is on loan with Genoa and dived the wrong way as Ronaldo belted his second of the game just under the crossbar while Perin dived to his left.

Pitchside microphones picked up Ronaldo’s celebration, as well as the cheeky question he aimed at Perin.

“Donde vas, Perin?” Ronaldo shouted at the goalkeeper, which translates to “where are you going, Perin?”

The brace meant that Ronaldo has now scored 14 goals for Juventus in just 11 games this season and while the 35-year-old has been linked with a move away from Juve next summer, he is determined to add another trophy or two to his collection before the season’s out.

Ronaldo told Juventus’ official website: “The goal is to win, always. After beating a team like Barcelona, ​​you find confidence and the strength to overcome even a team like Genoa, which had a very defensive attitude.

“After the Champions League it’s always tough, but the coach made us understand that we had to change and we did it. Every year, Juve’s goal is to win the league title and the Champions League, only one team succeeds, but we are confident and convinced that we can win something important.”

