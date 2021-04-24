Mick McCarthy tells Liverpool to ‘sort themselves out’ with loan players

Mick McCarthy doesn’t expect to receive the opportunity to bring Liverpool loanees Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo back to Cardiff City next season.

Both Wilson and Ojo have been mainstays in the Bluebirds side this season on their respective loans from Liverpool but Mick McCarthy doesn’t anticipate them being at the club next term.

In an interview with Wales Online, McCarthy explained that Wilson and Ojo were determined to secure permanent moves after both players spent the last few seasons on loan away from Liverpool.

“I don’t think that will be the case,” McCarthy said when asked if Wilson and Ojo would be in his plans for the next season. “Both Harry and Sheyi have got a year left and a year’s option apparently.

“Harry has been at about four clubs and he wants a home somewhere, he wants to play permanently somewhere, and so does Sheyi.

“Loaning them out next year they’d be in the last year of their contract. Liverpool are going to have to sort themselves out – that’s nothing to do with us.

“Would I have them back? Yeah, of course, they’re really good players. But I don’t think it will happen.”

It’s understood that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is willing to part ways with both Wilson and Ojo, as well as a number of younger players, this summer in the hope of raising funds to bring some new players to Anfield ahead of next season.

Liverpool were said to be open to bids for Wilson last summer and had the Welsh winger valued at approximately £20 million after he impressed on loan spells with Derby County and Bournemouth.

Wilson’s price tag may make him an unrealistic permanent target for Cardiff but Ojo would likely come significantly cheaper, however McCarthy still doesn’t expect the English 23-year-old to be part of his side next season.

