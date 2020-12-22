Mick McCarthy reveals game his family plays with Roy Keane’s name

It’s safe to say that Mick McCarthy is sick of questions about Roy Keane.

The story of Mick McCarthy’s career cannot be told without mentioning his infamous clash with Roy Keane in Saipan, when the Republic of Ireland were preparing for their 2002 World Cup campaign.

Both Keane and McCarthy tell somewhat different versions of the same story, while a number of now-former Ireland internationals have also weighed in on what happened when Keane voiced his dissatisfaction about the training facilities to the manager.

McCarthy, who was recently named manager of APOEL FC, resents questions about the incident now and revealed that he and his family have a running joke about any mention of either Saipan or Keane.

“Normally someone does (mention it) on a daily basis, you know? And I say to everybody our careers shouldn’t be defined by that,” McCarthy said on Paddy Power’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast.

“We have a bit of a competition in our house that anybody who mentions Saipan or the other fella (Keane) any day wins the ‘D*** of the Day Award.’

“Whether it’s said to me or said to any of my family, they’ll say, ‘Oh dad, I had the D*** of the Day today, somebody mentioned it.'”

Elsewhere on the podcast, McCarthy recalled the response from Rangers when he reached out to see if they had any Irish prospects and he also discussed a tense phonecall with Declan Rice.

It’s often been wondered how Ireland would have fared if Keane hadn’t been sent home from Saipan and the then-captain of the national team is also fed up of stories about the incident.

Keane’s former teammate Clinton Morrison recently revealed that the Corkman has asked him to stop telling his version of events.

