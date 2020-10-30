Mick McCarthy in talks for first managerial role since leaving Ireland

Mick McCarthy is reportedly in talks over a new managerial role in Cyprus.

According to APOEL FC’s official Twitter account, Mick McCarthy is due in Nicosia over the weekend to continue talks about the manager’s position.

McCarthy has been without a job since April, when he was replaced as Republic of Ireland manager by Stephen Kenny.

It’s reported that McCarthy will be in attendance to watch APOEL FC, the most successful team in Cyprus’ First Division, host Apollon at the GSP Stadium tomorrow.

Η εταιρεία ΑΠΟΕΛ ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ ενημερώνει ότι αναμένει αύριο στην Κύπρο, τον Ιρλανδό προπονητή Michael Mc Carthy έτσι ώστε να ολοκληρωθούν οι συζητήσεις σε ότι αφορά στο ενδεχόμενο συνεργασίας.Ο κ. Mc Carthy θα βρεθεί στο στάδιο ΓΣΠ για να παρακολουθήσει την αναμέτρηση ΑΠΟΕΛ-Απόλλων pic.twitter.com/JKkHr8k7l4 — APOEL FC (@apoelfcofficial) October 30, 2020

The translation of the above tweet reads: “The company APOEL FOOTBALL informs that it expects the Irish coach Michael Mc Carthy tomorrow in Cyprus, so that the discussions regarding the possibility of cooperation are completed.

“Mr. Mc Carthy will be at the GSP stage to watch the APOEL-Apollon match.”

APOEL are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Marinos Ouzounidis on Monday after the team went four matches without a win.

McCarthy actually managed at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia before as he was in charge of Ireland for a World Cup qualifier against Cyprus in 2001.

The 61-year-old was briefly linked with taking over at Bristol City in the summer but it wasn’t to be.

In his farewell message as he handed the Irish reins over to Kenny six months ago, McCarthy confirmed that retirement wasn’t in his thoughts.

McCarthy said: “I’ll absolutely stay in football, I have no intention of leaving.

“What this does mean is that I’m back on the market and I can look for a job now.”

