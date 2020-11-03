Mick McCarthy explains how move to APOEL FC came to fruition

Mick McCarthy has accepted his first club position outside England after being appointed new manager of APOEL FC on Monday.

In his first role since being replaced by Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager in April, Mick McCarthy will take charge of the most successful team in Cyprus’ first division’s history.

McCarthy replaces the recently sacked Marinos Ouzounidis after dismissing suggestions that retirement could be on his mind as his 62nd birthday approaches.

While he was briefly linked with the Bristol City job over the summer, McCarthy played the waiting game before the APOEL opening came out of nowhere.

“It all happened very quickly. These type of things seem to come out of the blue,” McCarthy told talkSPORT.

“A message came through to me on Tuesday asking if I’d be interested in the APOEL job and I just text back saying absolutely.

“From Tuesday I started packing my bags and I was out of the door by 4am to catch a flight at 7am on the Saturday.

“The stadium is where we played with Ireland 18 years ago, the national stadium, so that’s fine.

“The training ground was clinically clean. The place is amazing; a £4 million swimming pool, a huge big job, and the dressing room and pitches are great.

“Everything about the place is top class. It’s like walking into a Championship club and I’d imagine some Premier League clubs would be delighted to have this facility.”

McCarthy’s contract with APOEL runs to May 2022 and he will be joined by long-time assistant Terry Connor.

Connor worked with McCarthy at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and the Republic of Ireland.

“TC and myself are delighted to be here,” McCarthy added. “I rang him on Wednesday when the deal was further down the line and asked him if he’d be interested and he just said yes straight away.

“I said to him have you got your passport? Yes. Are you sure? Yes. Like myself, TC was very excited about the challenge ahead.”

