Michael Owen claims Liverpool duo are ‘not natural finishers’

Michael Owen is not convinced by the finishing ability of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

While Salah and Mane have shown remarkable goalscoring prowess since arriving at Liverpool, club legend Michael Owen believes that neither can be considered a natural finisher.

Owen’s criticism came after Liverpool drew 1-1 with Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, when the Reds were left ruing a number of missed chances before conceding a last-minute goal.

“That’s the problem, Mane, brilliant player, scores lots of goals. Salah, unbelievable player as well, scores lots of goals,” Owen said on Premier League Productions.

“But they’re not natural finishers, they’re not someone that you can hang your hat on.

“They’ve scored goals consistently because Liverpool have, like today, created so many chances.

“But they’ve been wanting, or the team have been found wanting a lot of the season with missed chances.”

Salah gave Liverpool an early lead but last season’s Premier League champions could not see the result out after conceding a 95th minute goal to Joe Willock.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp refused to dispute the outcome and he was left lamenting his side’s inability to convert chances.

“Very tough day — but there is no-one else to blame but ourselves,” Klopp said of the match.

“We created chances. The golden rule of football is you’d better use your chances. That’s what we didn’t do and that’s why Newcastle deserved a point.

“They score a goal which was disallowed the first time — we were lucky with VAR — but we didn’t even take that present and we gave them another one and it’s 1-1.”

