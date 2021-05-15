Michael Owen slams Sadio Mane for Jurgen Klopp snub at Old Trafford

“That’s the last way you deal with it.”

Michael Owen blasted Sadio Mane for a “lack of respect” after Liverpool beat Manchester United on Thursday night.

Despite Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over their fierce rivals, Mane cut a frustrated figure after the full-time whistle and he refused to acknowledge manager Jurgen Klopp, who was looking for a celebratory high five from the Senegalese forward.

Mane was reportedly unhappy at missing out on a starting role at Old Trafford, with Klopp instead playing Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino up front, all of whom found the net against the Red Devils. Firmino, who scored either side of half-time, replaced Mane in the starting XI.

Klopp played down Mane’s snub in his post-match interview but the incident has been strongly criticised by former Liverpool striker Michael Owen.

“I thought Jurgen Klopp played it well in the interview, played it down, didn’t want to take the shine off what was a great performance and a great win,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“But, and there is a big but, you can’t do that to your manager, not in front of the glaring public.

“Yes, go knock on his door tomorrow, yes, if you’re not happy then say something, but you don’t do that. That’s a lack of respect. It sends a bad image to the fans, to his teammates.

“Don’t forget, he didn’t play, three players did, those three players – Salah, Jota and Firmino – scored all four goals between them, so Klopp is hardly wrong in what he did.

“You just can’t do that. That’s a lack of respect, especially with Jurgen Klopp, who shows respect to everybody. I thought it was poor play.

“I totally understand it, I’ve been left out of a cup final before, but you can’t do that. If you feel that strongly, go back to the training ground, text the manager or knock on his door, anything, so many different ways of reacting bar that one in front of the cameras.

“There are so many ways you can deal with it, that’s the last way you deal with it.”

