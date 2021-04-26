Michael Owen slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection against Leeds

Michael Owen has strongly criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection against Leeds United on Sunday.

Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw at Elland Road and the starting XI picked by Solskjaer raised some eyebrows among a couple of former Red Devils players.

Ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes expressed surprise that Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani started on the bench while Michael Owen was more critical of the selection.

Owen couldn’t comprehend why Solskjaer started both Scott McTominay and Fred as holding midfielders against a side that United beat 6-2 before Christmas.

“I was disappointed with the team that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked,” Owen said on Premier League Productions.

“I thought it was quite a negative team. You’re going to a team that you’ve already beaten 6-2 in the Premier League, you don’t really need two sitting midfielders.

“I thought it was a negative statement to start with.”

Solskjaer wasn’t quizzed on his decision to start with two deep-lying midfield players but the United boss insisted he was happy with much of what he saw on Sunday afternoon.

Despite being unable to find a breakthrough, the Norwegian praised his side’s performance which extended United’s unbeaten Premier League away streak to 24 matches.

“I’ve not seen many teams in the second half dominate as much as we did against Leeds, because they are so fit and strong,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“The intensity of their game has been so good, they steamroll teams, but I felt we almost did that to them second half. I really liked what I saw out there, we dominated and played in their half.

“We kept them away from our goal, away from our half really, so I’m really happy about that.”

Next up for United is the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Roma on Thursday before a tantalising clash with fierce rivals Liverpool next Sunday.

