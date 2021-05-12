Close sidebar

Michael Owen and Cesc Fabregas involved in social media debate about value of assists

by Darragh Murphy
Fabregas Owen

On which side of the debate do you fall?

Michael Owen sparked quite the debate on social media on Tuesday afternoon as the former Liverpool and England striker appeared to play down the value of assists, a stance which didn’t sit well with Cesc Fabregas.

Owen seemed to take umbrage with the increased appreciation of assist stats nowadays and suggested that 90 per cent of accredited assists aren’t genuine.

22 Jun 1998: Michael Owen of England celebrates with team mate David Beckham after scoring in the World Cup group G game against Romania at the Stade Municipal in Toulouse, France. England lost 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Ben Radford /Allsport

“People are genuinely giving as much credit to a players number of assists as they do to number of goals nowadays,” Owen wrote on Twitter.

“Literally 1 in 10 goals are genuine assists yet someone who plays a 5 yard ball to his mate who screams one in the top corner from 30 yards gets as much credit.”

Owen, one of the Premier League’s most natural goalscorers of all time, was pulled up on the above point by former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder, Fabregas.

Fabregas argued that Owen perhaps didn’t appreciate the difficult nature of creating chances.

Fabregas vs. Owen

Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas responded: “I don’t completely agree there Michael.

“Making & creating can be sometimes twice as hard than making a run or scoring a goal. Don’t underestimate the little time/space we have in midfield to take best decision for you guys + the imagination/creativity we should have to find u.”

Of course an out-and-out striker was going to favour goalscoring stats, while a creative midfielder would have a greater admiration for build-up play and a defence-splitting pass.

Do assists get too much love nowadays or are they just as valuable as goals? Let us know your thoughts!

