Michael Owen and Cesc Fabregas involved in social media debate about value of assists

Michael Owen sparked quite the debate on social media on Tuesday afternoon as the former Liverpool and England striker appeared to play down the value of assists, a stance which didn’t sit well with Cesc Fabregas.

Owen seemed to take umbrage with the increased appreciation of assist stats nowadays and suggested that 90 per cent of accredited assists aren’t genuine.

“People are genuinely giving as much credit to a players number of assists as they do to number of goals nowadays,” Owen wrote on Twitter.

“Literally 1 in 10 goals are genuine assists yet someone who plays a 5 yard ball to his mate who screams one in the top corner from 30 yards gets as much credit.”

Agreed but my point is that in general it’s far harder to score goals than assist them yet we are starting to measure them as equal which is bollocks. https://t.co/4SSRQGnY6W — michael owen (@themichaelowen) May 11, 2021

Owen, one of the Premier League’s most natural goalscorers of all time, was pulled up on the above point by former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder, Fabregas.

Fabregas argued that Owen perhaps didn’t appreciate the difficult nature of creating chances.

Fabregas vs. Owen

Fabregas responded: “I don’t completely agree there Michael.

“Making & creating can be sometimes twice as hard than making a run or scoring a goal. Don’t underestimate the little time/space we have in midfield to take best decision for you guys + the imagination/creativity we should have to find u.”

Of course there will be many examples to support both views, Cesc. And no surprise which side of the debate we both sit! We’ve experienced doing both so can make a balanced judgment. And I stick to my view. We’ll be giving a match ball to people who get 3 assists in a game soon😂 https://t.co/FCIC6ShjNz — michael owen (@themichaelowen) May 11, 2021

Of course an out-and-out striker was going to favour goalscoring stats, while a creative midfielder would have a greater admiration for build-up play and a defence-splitting pass.

Do assists get too much love nowadays or are they just as valuable as goals? Let us know your thoughts!

