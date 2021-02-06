Michael Owen reveals what Alex Ferguson said in most memorable Man United team talk

Michael Owen has recalled Alex Ferguson’s most motivational team talk from the striker’s time with Manchester United.

In a move that surprised many, Michael Owen moved to Man United in 2009 and ended up winning the only Premier League title of his career with the Red Devils.

Owen, who was handed the iconic No. 7 jersey at Old Trafford, scored some important goals for United and had the opportunity to play under arguably the greatest manager of all time in Ferguson.

Ferguson’s team talks are the stuff of legend and Owen has revealed the details of a particularly memorable one in April 2011, ahead of a Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea.

“There was a time that we played in the Champions League against in the quarter-finals or the semi-finals,” Owen told Stadium Astro.

“He never did this, but he got us all into a meeting in the hotel room on the morning of the game.

“We thought, ‘Is he going to tell us the team, are we going to talk tactics?’ He basically just went round and spoke to everybody and told the team how special he felt they were, both individually and as a team.

“He started telling a story about himself and when he was younger and how he grew to where he is now.

“Then he started talking about how in the future when we get to 50 and 60 and 70 and we see each other again, the bond that we will have because… to go into battle at the highest level against the best players with the highest pressure and to come out on top, that almost forms a bond that will never be broken.

“When you’re in the future and you see somebody, you can actually look them in the eye and think ‘he would have spilled blood for me on that night’.

“He just went through a scenario. It was just the most emotional and the most unbelievable team talk that made us all feel a real team before we went to play that game.

“It was probably the best team talk I’ve ever been involved in.”

Read More About: Manchester United, michael owen, sir alex ferguson