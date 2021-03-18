Former Sunderland coach recalls fantastic Roy Keane gesture after promotion

Michael Clegg thought he’d left football behind when his phone rang and the unmistakeable Cork accent of Roy Keane asked him to take charge of the strength and conditioning programme at Sunderland.

Clegg’s career as a footballer never really got going and the former Manchester United defender retired from the game at the age of 26.

In a refreshingly honest interview with Planet Football, Clegg has opened up on his experience as a player at United and the reasons for his early retirement.

Clegg, now a pundit for MUTV, remains close to the club and he has, on occasion, been enlisted to pass on his knowledge in the strength and conditioning department to the current United squad.

Good luck tonight our very own Michael Clegg who will be working for his old club @ManUtd covering the U23 game against @WBA #MUFC #U23 #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/vdlNWQCtKl — SportsScienceEd (@SportsScienceE1) November 23, 2018

With his playing days long behind him, Clegg has recalled his breakthrough with the Red Devils and how he found out about his United debut, which came against Middlesbrough in November 1996.

“The first team had about five or six out injured and Scholesy told me that I might be involved at the weekend, and (assistant manager) Brian Kidd told me to go and get a suit fitted,” Clegg said.

“I ended up travelling with the first-team squad and we stayed at an old castle in County Durham. Everyone was really welcoming, and Roy Keane and Andy Cole were great with me.

“I wasn’t confident at all that I could play in the Premier League and I just thought I’d be watching the game from the stands, but when I went into the changing room, my shirt was hung up next to Peter Schmeichel’s. My heart sank, but it also exploded. I was scared and excited at the same time.

“The next thing I knew, I felt a hand on my shoulder and when I turned round it was Sir Bobby Charlton. He wished me congratulations at making my debut for Manchester United and just told me to go out and enjoy myself.

“That put my nerves at ease because I knew everyone wanted me to do well.”

Me with the “Champ” 🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/fVGCaF4koo — Michael Clegg (@mikeclegg_msc) February 23, 2020

While Clegg never became a mainstay under Alex Ferguson, he clearly made an impact with his speciality in strength and conditioning – Clegg’s father Mike was a strength and conditioning coach at United for over a decade.

After Clegg’s playing career came to an end, he returned to what he knows best and began working at his father’s gym.

A number of years later, however, when Roy Keane was appointed Sunderland manager, the Irishman knew exactly who he wanted to lead the Black Cats’ strength and conditioning programme and suddenly, Clegg was back in football.

“I didn’t even know Roy had retired because I had stepped away from football,” Clegg said.

“He wanted to take the United DNA to Sunderland, so he also took Raimond van der Gouw as goalkeeping coach, Neil Bailey and Ricky Sbragia as coaches and Mick Brown as chief scout.

“People see the stern and aggressive Roy Keane, but when you are in his inner circle you see what a brilliant person he is. When we were promoted to the Premier League, he sent 15 of his staff to Monaco for four days.

“He was big into team bonding, as well, taking us cycling and clay pigeon shooting.”

Read More About: Michael Clegg, roy keane, sunderland