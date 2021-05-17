Micah Richards lays into ‘worst manager I’ve ever come across’

“He brought absolutely nothing.”

Micah Richards held nothing back as he tore into former Aston Villa boss Remi Garde as the worst manager he’s ever come across in his career.

Garde took over at Villa in late 2015, replacing Tim Sherwood in the Villa Park hot seat, but the Frenchman failed to make an impact at the club as Villa finished rock bottom of the Premier League.

Richards was in his first season with Villa and had been appointed the on-field captain, featuring 24 times for the club in the Premier League that season.

But Villa were ultimately relegated and Richards has now given an insight into how bad things were under Garde at the club.

“It was tough at the end,” Richards said on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

“It was tough. Tim Sherwood got sacked and then they brought in Remi Garde. Oh my word!

“He was… and I never put away managers because I don’t feel you need to but he brought absolutely nothing.

“He was the worst manager I’ve ever come across! His sessions were ridiculous. He was trying to tell me how to control the football.

“Fucking hell! We needed more than that. Teach us how to score a goal! We couldn’t score a goal. We couldn’t do anything.

“We were terrible and I was shambolic in that season. I had four good months at Villa.”

After Villa’s 2016 relegation, Richards only made three more senior appearances as a professional footballer as injuries restricted him from featuring for the club, who released the defender after their 2019 return to the Premier League was secured.

As for Garde, he was sacked by Villa in March 2016 and he was most recently in charge of MLS side Montreal Impact but he was sacked in 2019.

