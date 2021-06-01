“Sometimes he wouldn’t even have his boots tied up.”

Micah Richards initially wondered if Manchester City had made a mistake by signing Sergio Aguero in 2011 due to the lack of effort put in by the Argentine forward in training.

Aguero had caught the eye of a number of top European sides with his goalscoring exploits for Atletico Madrid but City won the race for his signature, while the likes of Chelsea passed on the striker.

City’s investment of £35 million proved to be a bargain as Aguero went on to develop into one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, with his 260 goals making him City’s top goalscorer of all time.

Richards, who played with Aguero for four years, provided an insight into how bad a trainer Aguero was compared to his quality come matchday.

“From the moment he came through the door, you are in awe. You have that feeling of ‘wow’. The only other time I had that was when Robinho came through the door,” Richards told the BBC.

“For us growing up, Shaun Goater or Nicolas Anelka was a big thing – so when Aguero comes, you can’t believe this is happening.

“He was the worst trainer in the history of training. He had that laid-back style. Aguero would just walk around.

“Sometimes he wouldn’t even have his boots tied up. But the moment it came to the finishing, it was game over.

“I thought he was going to be sensational but when I trained with him I thought ‘have we made a mistake here?’ I thought Tevez was better – but then he makes his debut…

“The fans just erupted when he came on and it was like a genuine superstar here. You can’t write it and from them I knew we had signed a player.

“I was there for four years with him. With Aguero, you don’t associate him with being a superstar in terms of how he was off the pitch. He was the most humble person ever.”

Aguero’s switch to Barcelona was confirmed on Monday. The 32-year-old will officially join the Catalan club upon the expiry of his City contract at the end of this month.

