Micah Richards recalls moment he walked in on Sergio Aguero crying

“I know how much he takes things to heart.”

Micah Richards has remembered the time he discovered just how much goalscoring means to Sergio Aguero.

Richards played with Aguero for four years at Manchester City and the former defender has paid tribute to the Argentine great as his Etihad departure grows nearer.

Aguero is set to leave City this summer after a decade of service and more than 250 goals in all competitions for the club. The 32-year-old’s final season with City has been hampered by injury but his prowess in front of goal remains unquestionable.

Aguero’s former teammate, Richards, has revealed how the City team was initially underwhelmed by the 2011 arrival of the striker but Aguero soon proved his insatiable appetite for goals, despite a somewhat slow start to life in the Premier League.

“More than anything, if you wanted someone to score to save your life, it was him,” Richards wrote in his Daily Mail column.

Micah Richards on Sergio Aguero

“But Sergio, ironically, doubted himself at times and I remember when we beat Swansea 1-0 at home in October 2012, when he was substituted at the end. He’d only scored twice in his first 11 matches and I found him crying in the dressing room.

“I remember putting my arm around him and telling him that I understood how he was feeling and to not let any doubts stop him. He smiled and said, ‘Thank you’. I know how much he takes things to heart and he will have been devastated about missing that penalty against Chelsea two weeks ago.”

Aguero is expected to feature against Everton in his final home game for City on Sunday before he gets the opportunity to bow out with his first Champions League trophy in next weekend’s final against Chelsea.

Win or lose in Portugal next week, Aguero can leave City with his head held high and his legacy intact, having come some way from the lazy trainer who first arrived at the Etihad Stadium a decade ago.

Richards concluded: “As Sergio Aguero prepares to play for Manchester City in the Premier League for the last time, be in no doubt you have been privileged to watch him: the terrible trainer who became an all-time great.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester City, micah richards, sergio aguero