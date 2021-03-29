Close sidebar

Micah Richards reveals real reason Roy Keane tore into Jamie Redknapp last month

by Darragh Murphy
Roy Keane

Micah Richards has shed some light on the on-air debate between Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp that went viral last month.

Tempers threatened to boil over as Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp furiously went back and forth on the subject of Tottenham Hotspur during a segment on Sky Sports.

Over five minutes, Keane and Redknapp engaged in a heated argument and the latter was clearly riled by what the Irishman had to say.

According to Micah Richards, there was a reason for Keane’s particularly irritated attitude that afternoon as the former Manchester United captain showed up late to the studio and was in a bad mood.

“He was driving down to London, but he was late,” Richards said on the MOTD podcast, as transcribed by The Daily Mail.

“He normally gets there an hour or an hour and a half before, but he was stuck in traffic and he got there 20 minutes before going on air and you could see his hair was all ruffled, along with his suit.

Roy Keane

“Jamie just got his anger because he was an hour later than he was supposed to be and he got the wrath!”

Richards and Keane have formed an unlikely bromance in recent years, with both playing off the other’s contrasting personality perfectly.

Richards represents the light-hearted, banter-loving half of the odd couple while Keane has always played the curmudgeon’s role brilliantly.

micah richards

Richards revealed how he came to earn Keane’s respect on one of the first occasions they shared the screen with one another.

“Roy’s a legend of the game and when I’m initially going to work with someone I don’t get nervous – I never get nervous – but you’ve got respect for people and that’s the way it should be,” Richards said.

“I’ve seen his clips and he used to destroy people left, right and centre.

“The first clip that did the rounds was where I said I’d burst on the scene as a defender, that’s the one that went viral, and he said he didn’t know any defenders that had burst on the scene.

“I said, ‘hold on, hold on, I’m the youngest ever defender for England, won the Premier League and won the FA Cup’ and at that moment he was like ‘OK’ – I earned a little bit of his respect.

“After that I just loved working with him because I can never compete with Roy Keane as a player, or his medals, but I can make him feel uncomfortable on camera, and that’s my strength.”

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Daniel James explains confusion about Liverpool rumour

Caoimhin Kelleher wishes he was kept out of the spotlight

Alex Ferguson recalls favourite memory as Manchester United manager