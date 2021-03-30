Micah Richards says Roy Keane let him down in Duncan Ferguson confrontation

When footballers are asked to name the toughest players of all time, Roy Keane never finds himself too far away from top spot.

But Keane’s Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards only ranks the former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain in fifth spot on his list of the hardest men in football.

Richards was asked to rate football’s hard men during a recent appearance on the Match of the Day podcast and he explained Keane’s fifth-place ranking was due to an old clash with Duncan Ferguson.

“I watched some videos because a couple of these are before my time and the reason why he slipped down to number five is because of Duncan Ferguson,” Richards said of Keane.

“I was watching clips of Duncan and both Jaap Stam and Roy Keane walked away from a confrontation [with Ferguson].

“I was like, ‘how hard are you really then?’ Everyone did [walk away from Ferguson]. He’s the ultimate hard man because nobody wants smoke with him.

“Roy Keane let me down, to be honest, because everybody talks about him as a hard man.”

A number of years ago, Keane admitted that he used to do his best to steer clear of Ferguson when the pair came up against each other on the pitch.

Appearing as a pundit for a 2014 FA Cup clash between Everton and Arsenal, Keane hinted that, as Richards suspected, he wanted no part of Ferguson.

“I used to stay away from him,” Keane said of the former Scotland international. “We’re talking about characters earlier and he’s certainly that.

“He was a top, top player and he’s obviously been promoted up the last two or three weeks to work with the first-team and no doubt the strikers at Everton will learn a lot from him.”

