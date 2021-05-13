Micah Richards admits he used to dislike ‘horrible’ Gary Neville

“He was horrible.”

Micah Richards has admitted that he used to dislike Gary Neville as a player because of the rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Former City defender Richards has revealed that he found it “horrible” to play against Neville but the pair have let bygones be bygones and now they get along well in their roles as Sky Sports pundits.

Richards’ opinion of Neville changed once they began sharing the studio with one another rather than the pitch.

“I didn’t really used to like Gary Neville, to be honest, because of the rivalry between the Reds and the Blues,” Richards told Jamie Carragher on The Greatest Game podcast.

“When I worked with him I was like ‘actually, he’s a nice guy’, but playing against him – he was horrible!”

One aspect of Neville’s punditry which Richards was eager to address was the former United captain’s criticism of Paul Pogba.

Neville was one of many United legends to question Pogba in the seasons after he returned to Old Trafford from Juventus.

“Some of the stuff he used to say about Pogba,” Richards continued. “I didn’t want to argue with him, but I wanted to put a couple of things straight because I know Pogba and whatnot. A lot of what he was saying was false.

“When I got to work with you guys I was star struck at the start because you lot are legends of the game but now I feel like I can call you my friends.”

While Carragher and Neville remain the first-choice punditry pairing for Sky Sports, Richards warned the ex-Liverpool defender that he and Roy Keane are hot on their heels.

Richards and Keane have formed an unexpectedly entertaining relationship on screen in recent years, with Richards’ infectious laugh providing a stark juxtaposition to Keane’s dry, and sometimes brutal, style of analysis.

Richards said: “People keep tagging it, Micah and Roy, are they challenging Carra and Nevs? So be careful!”

