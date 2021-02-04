Micah Richards baffled by Jose Mourinho’s treatment of Matt Doherty

Micah Richards is struggling to understand Jose Mourinho’s recent use of Matt Doherty.

Jose Mourinho named a curious selection for Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, naming Moussa Sissoko at right wing-back at the AmEx last weekend.

Matt Doherty remained an unused substitute and Micah Richards can’t quite understand why the Irishman has fallen out of favour with Mourinho.

Many expected Doherty to start Sunday’s game after Serge Aurier reportedly stormed out of the stadium at half-time of Spurs’ defeat to Liverpool three days earlier.

“What I don’t understand is that Spurs played with a three at the back,” Richards told BBC Radio 5Live. “And they played Sissoko wing-back.

“I know he has done well in a wide right role, at times. More with a four at the back and four in midfield.

“But you have Matt Doherty sitting on the bench there. What’s going through his mind? I could understand if they were playing a four at the back.

“At Wolves, he played wing-back and he was very effective from the wing-back position. It wasn’t just Spurs looking at him. Loads of teams were looking at him.”

Doherty was on the receiving end of Mourinho’s ire throughout the Liverpool game and while the Republic of Ireland defender enjoyed a fruitful start to life at Spurs since his August move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, he seems to have lost the faith of Mourinho in recent weeks.

Former Ireland international David Connolly has raised questions about Doherty’s future at Spurs and wondered if the 29-year-old is suited to Mourinho’s management style.

“I just can’t see it working out for him at Tottenham,” Connolly told RTE’s Game On. “They played with wing-backs (against Liverpool) but Doherty was on the left.

“Whenever I’ve watched him for Tottenham, and obviously I want him to do well because I want him to perform well for Ireland, I really don’t think he suits them.

“I don’t know if Mourinho suits him as a personality either. I just worry about him at Tottenham. I don’t think he’s suited there.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, matt doherty, micah richards, tottenham hotspur