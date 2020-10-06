Mesut Ozil vows to save Gunnersaurus position at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has offered to personally pay for Gunnersaurus to remain in his role at Arsenal.

It emerged on Monday that Arsenal had decided to release Jerry Quy, the gentleman who wore the Gunnersaurus costume for 27 years, and it’s a move that has not gone down well with supporters.

Mesut Ozil took to social media to offer to save the position, with the German midfielder pledging the full salary of the Gunners’ beloved mascot.

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player… pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

Ozil, who is one of the highest earners in the Premier League, continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates after seemingly falling out of favour with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

There have even been rumours that Ozil could be left out of Arteta’s final 25-man squad, despite costing the club a reported £350,000-a-week.

While he has been the source of much fan frustration, Ozil’s offer to salvage the Gunnersaurus position will go a long way to endear himself to supporters.

Former Gunners star Paul Merson slammed the club’s decision to part ways with a mascot who means so much to the young generation of Arsenal supporters.

Merson told Sky Sports News: “Seriously, it’s unbelievable. All those kids, all those junior Gunners and everything like that. He’s part of it now. There’ll be 30-year-old people and 40-year-old people who will have grown up with that dinosaur.

“It’s disappointing. I think it’s poor by Arsenal. I really do.

“I think it’s terrible by Arsenal. I remember him when I was there or just when I’d left but my kids were junior Gunners and they used to get the stuff from him. I just find it… it’s not classy!”

