Mesut Ozil pens “difficult message” to Arsenal fans after being left out of squad

Mesut Ozil has broken his silence after being left out of Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad.

In a lengthy post on social media, Mesut Ozil has voiced his disappointment after his name was not included on Mikel Arteta’s squad list for domestic competitions.

Ozil, who is Arsenal’s highest earner on £350,000 per week, had already been left out of the Gunners’ Europa League plans last week and he is now coming to terms with the possibility that he’s played his final game for the club.

Ozil last played for Arsenal on March 7, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, but he featured in less than half of the club’s Premier League games last season.

Featuring a cryptic dig about loyalty, Ozil wrote a message to supporters in which the former Germany international vowed to continue training and fighting for an opportunity to prove himself.

“This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years,” Ozil wrote on Instagram.

“I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

“As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.

“Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta – we’ve been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

“But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club.

“No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this.

“I can promise you that this hard decision won’t change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice.”

Read More About: Arsenal, mesut ozil