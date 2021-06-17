Memphis Depay explains why Man United move didn’t work out

“For the first time I lost the joy in playing football.”

Memphis Depay opened up on his struggles at Man United and blamed himself for failing to reach his potential at Old Trafford.

Depay moved to United in 2015 for a fee reported to be in the region of £25 million following an impressive few years with PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie.

The Dutch forward accepted the pressure of sporting the iconic No 7 shirt upon his arrival at United but Depay flattered to deceive during his time with the Red Devils.

Depay expressed confusion about how he was managed by fellow countryman Louis van Gaal, who knew the player well from his time in charge of the Netherlands national team.

“It was very frustrating I didn’t reach my usual level,” Depay wrote in his book, Heart of a Lion.

“The adaption took more time than I thought and soon I had problems with the defensive way of playing. My freedom on the pitch was limited. Doing that means you limit my main qualities. At PSV, I had the freedom to search for the offensive spaces and follow my instincts.

Memphis Depay on Man United spell

“At United I got confused. I had to follow the tactical orders of Van Gaal, otherwise I would certainly lose my spot in the team. Van Gaal doesn’t like players who don’t follow up on his comments.

“Meanwhile I knew I couldn’t get the best out of my play this way: staying on the left side of the field, running back and forth.

“I didn’t understand: you buy me because of my specific qualities you saw at PSV and the Dutch national team. After that you put me in a role where I can’t play that way anymore. For me that was confusing.”

Depay lasted less than two years at United and agreed to leave the club in January 2017, when he made the switch to Lyon.

Depay has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in form in Ligue 1 and the 27-year-old’s performances in recent years have seen him linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

Reflecting on why he found life with United so difficult, Depay explained how he lost faith in God which only served to exacerbate his feelings of loneliness in Manchester.

“Now I know what the real problem was: not only I lost myself, I also neglected my belief in God,” Depay explained.

“That was the real reason why I felt so alone in Manchester. You won’t make it when you have to deal with your problems on your own.

“My performances at United were not even close to what I am capable of. I was looking for excuses to justify the failure. I hid myself behind the fact that it was my first adventure abroad, that I had to adapt to the high level of the Premier League.

“But even then I have the qualities to perform better than I did. So when you look beyond my excuses, only one conclusion is left over: I lost myself and I lost God. So there is only one person to blame: that’s me and nobody else.”

