Manchester United approach Mauricio Pochettino to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The end looks near for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United have made an approach to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Old Trafford.

The writing seems to be on the wall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Wednesday’s defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, four days after an abject performance against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester Evening News now report that United have reached out to Mauricio Pochettino’s representatives with the view to have him replace Solskjaer.

Pressure has been mounting on Solskjaer in recent weeks and some have suggested that he could be sacked if United are beaten by Everton on Saturday.

Solskjaer refused to discuss his future after Wednesday’s defeat in Turkey.

He said: “I decline to comment on such a thing. Of course, it’s early on and opinions are out there all the time. You’ve got to stay strong.

“I’m employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with my staff.”

Solskjaer will not have been helped by Pochettino’s appearance on Monday Night Football, when the former Spurs manager made it very clear that he is ready to return to football management.

United would not have to pay compensation to Spurs as that deadline passed in May and Pochettino certainly sounds eager to get back to work.

“I am always ready to go again and be involved in the game,” Pochettino said. “It’s not stress when you are working, it’s not stress going into the training round to prepare the match and to compete.

“I hope to go back soon so we can start again to work. I am looking forward to being back in the game. I love this game but it’s difficult, we are inside and working on doing things. That’s the reality.”

