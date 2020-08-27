Old Matt Doherty social media post resurfaces ahead of Spurs move

The official announcement unveiling Matt Doherty as Tottenham Hotspur’s newest arrival is imminent according to reports in England.

Matt Doherty is set to become Jose Mourinho’s third signing of the summer after Spurs already brought in Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Joe Hart earlier this month.

It didn’t take long for Doherty to go from transfer target to newest signing as talkSPORT are now reporting that a £16 million deal has been agreed between Spurs and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves had hoped to receive a fee of around £20 million for Doherty but Spurs were looking more in the region of £12 million and the clubs have met in the middle, with £12 million set to be paid up front for the Irishman but rising to £16 million with add-ons.

Ahead of the official Spurs announcement, an old tweet of Doherty’s has resurfaced which makes it clear that the wing-back used to have a fondness for Tottenham’s North London rivals, Arsenal.

“I love Arsenal forever and ever and ever,” Doherty tweeted in 2012, when he was on loan with Bury.

I love arsenal forever and ever and ever — Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) October 30, 2012

Doherty was recently a target for Arsenal, which would presumably have made the Republic of Ireland international very excited, but it seems to be Spurs who saw the deal through to the end.

While many consider £16 million for Doherty to be something of a bargain for Spurs, the greater bargain was certainly the one which saw Wolves bring the defender to Molineux a decade ago.

Mick McCarthy was Wolves manager when they paid Bohemians just £75,000 for Doherty’s services. He has gone on to play over 300 games for the club.

And Bohs will have been monitoring Spurs’ negotiations with Wolves quite closely as the Dublin club had the foresight to include a sell-on clause in the deal that took Doherty to Molineux.

Bohs will receive a sell-on percentage of 10 per cent when Doherty’s switch to Spurs is confirmed.

