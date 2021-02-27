Matt Doherty urged to find new club by Gabby Agbonlahor

Share and Enjoy !

Gabriel Agbonlahor would advise Matt Doherty to quit Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Matt Doherty has endured a difficult debut season with Spurs since his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers last August and there have been suggestions that the Irish wing-back could be cut adrift when the transfer window opens.

While Doherty started well for Spurs and appeared to be enjoying the competition with Serge Aurier, he seems to have dropped down the pecking order and has been utilised almost exclusively in cup competitions in recent weeks.

Jose Mourinho has publicly backed Doherty to come good but some former Republic of Ireland internationals have raised doubts about the 29-year-old’s suitability for Mourinho’s Spurs side.

Gabby Agbonlahor is the latest ex-Premier League player to suggest that Doherty, who was furiously berated by Mourinho during Spurs’ defeat to Liverpool last month, to take his talents elsewhere as soon as possible.

Recently Mourinho has taken to starting the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Japhet Tanganga out of position rather than play Doherty and Agbonlahor believes the Irishman doesn’t quite fit into Mourinho’s system.

“I think he’s done well, Tanganga,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“But Doherty, he did very well at Wolves but it was in a wing-back position. If you want to get the best out of Doherty, you’ve got to play him further up the pitch, he’s not the best of defenders.

“He’s been in and out of the team as well, he needs a run of games to get the best out of him.

“I think the way Spurs are playing he doesn’t suit their team at the moment.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he moved on in the summer and that’s what I’d be saying to him.”

Doherty, who has made just 10 Premier League appearances this season, started for Spurs in their 4-0 Europa League win over Wolfsberger on Wednesday and registered an assist for Dele Alli’s opener.

