Matt Doherty reveals Jose Mourinho text messages before he signed for Spurs

Jose Mourinho took it upon himself to convince Matt Doherty to sign for Tottenham Hotspur over the summer.

While some managers leave it to chairpeople to get deals over the line, Jose Mourinho made sure that Matt Doherty was aware of how much he personally wanted the Irish right-back at Spurs.

Ahead of Thursday evening’s victory over Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League, Doherty explained how he has settled in after his August move from Wolverhampton Wanderers and the 28-year-old discussed the contact he’d had with Mourinho before agreeing to the switch.

“Once I knew there was interest, it was pretty straightforward that I wanted to come to Tottenham and play for Tottenham this season,” Doherty told Football London.

“Fortunately for me, it’s managed to happen, but we were just talking and he would send me a video of the changing room saying ‘the changing room is waiting for you’ and stuff like that. He sent me a picture of the top. Just nice little things like that, that he didn’t have to do.

“I have to say the club’s been exceptional since I’ve been here. Not just him but general staff. When I came here, people tried to help me settle in, find places to live etc. They’re really gone above and beyond so it’s made the experience really, really top class.”

Doherty is hopeful of retaining his place in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland team after being named in the 25-man squad for the upcoming fixtures against Slovakia, Wales and Finland although the Dubliner is aware of the impressive form of Everton captain Seamus Coleman this season.

Doherty believes that it’s a toss-up between him and Coleman over who will start on the right side of Kenny’s defence this month.

“He’s the captain at the end of the day,” Doherty said of Coleman. “We all know the credentials that he has and we know how good and consistent he has been in the Premier League and for Ireland over the last eight or nine years.

“It’s probably a 50/50 of who plays. I know he’s in pretty good form at the moment so I might have to up my game over the next couple of days.”

