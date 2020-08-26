Fans can’t believe the fee being touted for Matt Doherty

Considering the current market, the rumoured fee for Matt Doherty seems almost too good to be true from a Spurs point of view.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has identified Matt Doherty as one of his top transfer targets this summer and the Portuguese has urged the club to make a bid for the Wolves left-back.

Sky Sports have reported that Mourinho is eager to make Doherty his third signing of the summer after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Joe Hart joined Spurs earlier this month.

According to the report, Spurs are hopeful of getting the Irish international for a fee of £12 million.

Doherty has developed into one of the most consistent wing-backs in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons and is second only to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in assists and goals for right-backs/right wing-backs over the last two campaigns.

To sign a defensively reliable wing-back with 15 goals and 15 assists over the past two seasons, you’d imagine that a club would have to fork over a lot more than £12 million.

Supporters simply can’t believe that it would even be possible to get Doherty for such a paltry figure.

How am I reading that Matt Doherty is only valued at 12 M a massively underrated full back/wing back — Dan (@dongoose1) August 26, 2020

Anyone who genuinely thinks we are getting Matt Doherty for 12 million needs to give their head a wobble #THFC https://t.co/JpTaOWrdw3 — Kieren Flanagan (@KierenFlanagan) August 26, 2020

📰 | According to @SkySportsPL, @SpursOfficial are considering a bid for @Wolves wing-back @mattdoherty20. José Mourinho’s men are rumoured value the Ireland international at £12 million 😳 A severe undervaluation? 🧐 How much do you think Doherty is worth❓#wwfc pic.twitter.com/Vx57miDt1l — Molinews (@molinewspod) August 26, 2020

Why would Matt Doherty only cost 12 mill?!?! — sam_N17 (@samday_thfc) August 26, 2020

Spurs fans, there's noway your getting Doherty for 12 mill. 😂 — Stu (@Nunohadadream) August 25, 2020

£12 million for Doherty? Fuck that get £30 million and go buy Jon Stones for £20 mill and some Portuguese fullback for £10 mill to replace Doc — Coops (@COOPSthereitis4) August 25, 2020

@AlasdairGold 12 million for Matt Doherty… surely not!? — Max Davis (@maxdavis_17) August 25, 2020

While Transfermarkt.co.uk have attached a higher valuation to Doherty, the footballer-valuing website still sees the Irishman as being worth just £14.4 million.

Last year, Doherty signed a new contract with Wolves that would have kept him at Molineux until 2023 but it’s looking increasingly likely that he will begin next season as a Spurs player.

Doherty only cost Wolves around £75,000 when he joined from Bohemians 10 years ago.

The versatile defender has since played over 300 games for Wolves, scoring 28 goals in all competitions. After spending six months on loan with Hibernian and three months with Bury, Doherty nailed down a starting place for Wolves and never looked back.

And if he really is available for £12 million, it’s surprising that more clubs aren’t in for the 28-year-old.

