Quiz: Name every winner of the Matt Busby award this century

Can you name every winner of the Sir Matt Busby award since 2000?

Fresh from the news that Bruno Fernandes was the latest recipient, we want to know if you can remember every winner of the Sir Matt Busby award this century.

The Sir Matt Busby award is a prize handed out to the Manchester United fans’ player of the season and some true legends feature on the list of winners.

He's out of this world 🪐💫 🥁 Introducing our 𝗦𝗶𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿, presented by @adidasfootball, @B_Fernandes8 🏆#MUFC #MUFCPOTY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2021

Since the end of the 1999/00 season, 14 different players have received the honour.

Hardcore United supporters should be getting close to full marks but we wouldn’t blame anyone for missing one or two here.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on.





And if the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, please click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Matt Busby, Quiz