List of words reportedly banned by BBC for MOTD as new season begins

A number of words have been placed on a so-called ‘banned list’ for BBC commentators according to reports.

The BBC recently invited their sports commentators and other broadcast staff to a training session with the aim of avoiding racial bias in commentary.

The Daily Mail reports that several words and terms were added to a banned list for commentators as part of the BBC’s Avoiding Racial Bias guide.

Words like ‘cakewalk’, ‘uppity’, ‘blackballed’ and ‘blacklisted’ were among those on the banned list, as were terms such as ‘nitty gritty’, ‘sold down the river’, ‘black mark’ and ‘whiter than white.’

The report states the BBC, whose flagship football programme Match Of The Day remains the most popular in the UK, also warned that describing black players as possessing ‘pace’ and/or ‘power’ could present the danger of falling ‘into the trap of racial stereotyping.’

The BBC training webinar was staged in partnership with the PFA and approximately 450 people took part.

Rival broadcasters such such as Sky Sports, ITV, BT Sport, Premier League Productions and talkSPORT were all invited to take part with the goal of avoiding racial bias in commentary across the board.

Jessica Creighton chaired the webinar, which had former players like Rio Ferdinand as speakers.

Guides were distributed to commentators on Tuesday ahead of the return of the Premier League this weekend.

Four Premier League games took place on Saturday and before each, players and coaching staff honoured the Black Lives Matter movement at kick-off by taking a knee.

