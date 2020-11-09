Manchester United concerned about Mason Greenwood’s sleep schedule

Mason Greenwood finds himself back in the headlines after missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Before deciding on his squad for the upcoming internationals against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland; Gareth Southgate reached out to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his thoughts on Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer reportedly told Southgate that Greenwood would be better off staying with Manchester United throughout this international break amid concerns over the forward’s conduct off the pitch.

The Athletic reports that United are not convinced that Greenwood is getting enough sleep, which may be affecting his immune system.

Greenwood was left out of the matchday squad for United’s 3-1 victory over Everton on Saturday in a decision that Solskjaer explained was down to illness.

“He wasn’t feeling well last night,” Solskjaer said of Greenwood.

“He looked well in training, he looked OK, but he reported not well and couldn’t travel.”

United only returned to England at 4am on Thursday morning after their humiliating defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey the night before but Greenwood’s performance in training on Friday stood out as particularly lethargic according to the Athletic report.

Greenwood’s behaviour has been a cause for concern in recent months after the 19-year-old was sent home from England duty in September for breaching Covid-19 guidelines in Iceland.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was with Greenwood at the time and while he was also sent home, he has regained his place in Southgate’s latest England squad.

Southgate dismissed suggestions that Greenwood’s attitude played a role in his omission and simply claimed it was down to his playing time with his club.

Southgate said: “I have had a good chat with Ole about his development and I feel it is better for him to stay at the club at the moment, to develop over the next few months.

“But they are both available, there was no carryover from September, that is done. Both are available for selection and are going to be very good players.”

