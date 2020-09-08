Mason Greenwood breaks silence after being sent home from England duty

Mason Greenwood has broken his silence after the controversy that led to him and teammate Phil Foden being sent home from England duty.

It has been alleged that both Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood invited women to a room in England’s team hotel in Iceland last weekend.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, both players were not involved in training on Monday and neither travelled to Denmark for Tuesday’s Uefa Nations League tie.

Gareth Southgate, who is currently speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s game, has confirmed Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will not travel with the #ThreeLions to Denmark. — England (@England) September 7, 2020

England boss Gareth Southgate insisted that no other members of the squad came into contact with Greenwood or Foden after it was brought to management’s attention that the pair had broken protocol.

Greenwood has now released a statement on the matter and promised to learn from his lapse in judgement on the weekend he made his Three Lions debut.

Speaking to ManUtd.com, Greenwood said: “Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused. It was irresponsible of me to break the Covid-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

“In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

“Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake.

“I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from.”

England face Denmark at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Tuesday night, with Southgate likely hoping for a more convincing victory than the 1-0 win over Iceland on Saturday evening.

