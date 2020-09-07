Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden pulled from England squad over hotel controversy

Neither Mason Greenwood nor Phil Foden will travel to Denmark for tomorrow’s Uefa Nations League tie due to an incident at the team hotel in Iceland.

It has been reported by Icelandic media that Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden spent time with girls in a hotel room last weekend in a clear breach of England’s Covid-19 regulations.

Images published on Snapchat showed the pair flouting physical distancing measures and now, Greenwood and Foden have been withdrawn the England squad for Tuesday’s clash with Denmark.

Gareth Southgate, who is currently speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s game, has confirmed Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will not travel with the #ThreeLions to Denmark. — England (@England) September 7, 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate addressed the controversy in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon and he confirmed that the offending players did not take part in training, nor did Greenwood or Foden interact with any of their teammates who’d obeyed Covid-19 regulations.

Southgate said: “Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble – we had to decide they couldn’t have interaction with the rest of the team.

“Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are still getting the depths of the information. We are still getting to grips with the detail.

“We have spent such a long time getting measures in place and the whole squad followed that to the letter.

“We are very clear that no other members of our party have been in contact with the two players (Greenwood and Foden) – they couldn’t join us for breakfast or training. It is a very serious situation and we have treated it that way.

“I think at the moment I’m trying to take a lot of information in. Obviously they have been naive, we have dealt with it appropriately. I recognise their age but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic.

“I’m a father with children, young adults, I know people get things wrong. I’m not excusing that in this instance.

“These are two boys I don’t know particularly well at the moment so can’t speak in great depth. I have got to try and speak with them later in the appropriate way. They have got responsibilities and they have apologised.”

Neither Greenwood nor Foden have addressed the issue publicly.

