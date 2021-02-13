Masked burglars steal safe from Carlo Ancelotti’s home in Friday evening raid

Share and Enjoy !

A safe was reportedly stolen from the Merseyside home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti in a raid involving two masked burglars on Friday evening.

It’s understood that Carlo Ancelotti’s daughter was home alone at the time of the raid, with The Liverpool Echo reporting that she disturbed the burglars as they made their way through the house.

Merseyside police did not mention Ancelotti’s name but confirmed that officers attended the scene, with no injuries reported in the incident.

Investigations are ongoing after the burglars escaped with a safe shortly after 6.30pm.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We are appealing for information after a safe was stolen in a burglary in Crosby on Friday evening (12 February).

“We were called at 6.35pm to a report two males had entered a property on Hall Road East at around 6.30pm.

“The offenders were described as wearing black waterproof clothing, possibly with white writing on, and black balaclavas.

“The occupants of the house were unharmed. Officers attended and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“The property will be forensically examined and CCTV opportunities are being explored.”

Everton are due to host Fulham in a Premier League clash on Sunday evening, with the Toffees hoping to extend their unbeaten streak to four.

The club has not commented on the burglary.

