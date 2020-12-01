Reports of Martin O’Neill/Roy Keane reunion dismissed by Celtic

As pressure on Neil Lennon reached boiling point over the weekend, speculation turned to potential replacements at Celtic Park.

Celtic condemned the behaviour of supporters after Sunday’s defeat to Ross County with a statement that claimed the home side’s players were left shaken following the “violent scenes” at Parkhead.

After reports that Neil Lennon was due to discuss his future with the Celtic hierarchy, it’s claimed that the club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is refusing to sack Lennon as a direct result of Sunday’s protests.

The Daily Record reports that Desmond was so disgusted by the behaviour of fans over the weekend that he is refusing to bow to the pressure and will keep the faith with Lennon.

The report also dismisses online rumours that former manager Martin O’Neill had been approached to replace Lennon, with ex-Celtic midfielder Roy Keane said to be coming in as assistant manager.

There is apparently no truth to the claim that O’Neill and Keane, who worked together with the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest, are in the running to take over at Celtic Park.

Both O’Neill and Keane have been out of the dugout since their time at Forest came to an end last year.

Keane holds out hope of returning to management in some capacity judging by his comments on The Late Late Show earlier this year, and many Sunderland fans are keen to see him return to the post he held for two years over a decade ago following the recent sacking of Phil Parkinson.

“I hope to have another crack and I think I deserve another crack,” Keane told Ryan Tubridy.

"It'd have to be a good offer". In his first interview on the #LateLate in 11 years, Roy Keane tells Ryan what he sees next for him in the future and his thoughts on the FAI. pic.twitter.com/j5q96D9s5R — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 22, 2020

“I’m very lucky, I have a really good life now I can pick and choose what I want to do. It would have to be a good offer and the worry is it probably won’t be a good offer.

“My CV doesn’t warrant Real Madrid calling me. But I also don’t want to go down too low because the jobs I took weren’t exactly the easiest.

“Going to Sunderland wasn’t exactly an easy job or Ipswich, these were tough jobs. Ireland don’t qualify for tournaments that easily. You know, these are tough, tough jobs.

“So I think the next offer I might get, I know it’ll be a tough job. So I’ll just have to weigh it up.

“I honestly don’t think you know until you’re asked . I’ll feel it and go with that gut feeling.”

