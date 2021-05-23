Martin O’Neill plots managerial return this summer

The former Republic of Ireland boss hopes to return to the dugout in England ahead of next season.

Martin O’Neill is planning a managerial return this summer and he is willing to speak to interested clubs.

The Sun reports that O’Neill, who was most recently in charge of Nottingham Forest, is in the process of identifying the perfect role for him and putting together a backroom team.

O’Neill has been out of a job for almost two years but the 69-year-old is optimistic that his experience will make him an appealing option for an English club with a vacancy.

“I probably have hidden behind this pandemic and taken a break,” O’Neill said last month.

Martin O’Neill

“But I don’t think you ever lose your enthusiasm for it.

“That enthusiasm I had for Gaelic football and football hasn’t really left, so I will have a little look at these things and see what develops.

“But I haven’t exactly gone into a cave yet, although who knows.”

One of O’Neill’s former clubs, Celtic, is currently on the lookout for a new manager after the resignation of Neil Lennon earlier this year.

John Kennedy has been in interim charge of the club ever since but Celtic are looking to sign a permanent replacement before next season.

O’Neill seemingly ruled himself out of the running for a return to Parkhead, however.

“I’ve had a great time here but my time is gone,” O’Neill said of potentially taking the Celtic job.

“The torch has been passed and it’s up to other people now.”

Prior to O’Neill’s 2019 spell at Forest, he spent five years in charge of the Republic of Ireland national team and guided the side to the knockout stages of Euro 2016.

READ NEXT – John Kennedy dismisses Conor McGregor’s Celtic shares acquisition claim

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Martin O'Neill