The Austrian forward is under investigation for his outburst on Sunday.

Uefa have appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to launch an investigation into Marko Arnautovic after North Macedonia complained about the Austrian player’s behaviour during Sunday’s Euro 2020 match.

Arnautovic made headlines for his furious reaction to scoring Austria’s third goal at the weekend, with the 32-year-old aiming harsh words in the direction of Macedonia’s Ezgjan Alioski before turning his attention to the supporters.

Austria captain David Alaba attempted to silence Arnautovic by grabbing him by the mouth and on Monday, Macedonia called on Uefa to look into Arnautovic’s comments which, according to Serbian outlet Informer, included the forward telling Alioski, “I f***ed your Albanian mother.”

A statement from the Football Federation of Macedonia (FFM) read: “The FFM strongly condemns the nationalistic outburst of Austrian player Marko Arnautovic, after a goal scored in yesterday’s match, addressed to Ezgjan Alioski.

“At the same time, we inform you that we have submitted an official letter to Uefa demanding the harshest punishment for Arnautovic.”

Uefa confirm Marko Arnautovic investigation.

The Guardian confirmed on Tuesday morning that Uefa intend to look into Arnautovic’s outburst, which could result in a ban for the former Stoke City and West Ham forward.

Arnautovic has apologised for his aggressive celebration but refuted any suggestion that there was a racist element to his behaviour.

“There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologise, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania,” Arnautovic wrote on social media on Monday.

“I would like to say one thing very clearly. I am not a racist. I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that.”

Austria take on the Netherlands on Thursday before they close their group out with a clash against Ukraine the following Monday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Austria, Euro 2020, Marko Arnautovic, uefa