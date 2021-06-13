Marko Arnautovic breaks out truly furious celebration after sealing Austria win

You’ll be glad to hear that the Austrian forward is just as temperamental as we remember from his time in the Premier League.

Marko Arnautovic has never been shy to let his emotions out but many were surprised to see that his emotion of choice was what appeared to be raw, unadulterated rage in his celebration after he found the net late on for Austria on Sunday.

Arnautovic came off the bench on the hour mark – with Austria’s Euro 2020 Group C opener against North Macedonia finely poised at 1-1 – and he was his typical physical self from the moment he set foot on the pitch.

Michael Gregoritsch gave Austria the lead from close range with 15 minutes remaining and Arnautovic put the match out of Macedonia’s reach in the final moments of regular time.

Marko Arnautovic’s furious celebration

Arnautovic proved too strong and quick for a tired Macedonia defence when he snuck in behind, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home to seal a 3-1 win for Austria.

Then the 32-year-old let out a lot of frustration with passionate roars which captain David Alaba appeared to attempt to silence by grabbing Arnautovic by the mouth.

It’s unclear whether Arnautovic was voicing his anger about not starting the match but it seemed like he was shouting directly at Macedonia’s Ezgjan Alioski.

Arnautovic then looked to address the fans in attendance before Alaba got hold of his mouth.

The former Stoke City and West Ham forward had no interest in messing around as Arnautovic took issue with a playful slap from Gregoritsch.

Arnautovic has always been on the slightly volatile side but the forward, currently plying his trade in China with Shanghai Port, clearly still has an eye for goal.

Next up for Austria is a clash with the Netherlands on Thursday before they close out Group C against Ukraine the following Monday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Austria, Euro 2020, Marko Arnautovic