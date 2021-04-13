Mark Noble reveals details of bet with Jesse Lingard after he moved to West Ham

Mark Noble probably thought he was making the safest bet ever when he welcomed Jesse Lingard to West Ham earlier this year.

The fact that Jesse Lingard had never scored more than eight goals in a full Premier League season for Manchester United led Noble to believe that it was unlikely the new arrival would do so in half a season with the Hammers.

Fast forward two months and Lingard has already won the bet as the 28-year-old has taken to life with David Moyes’ side in a way that nobody could have anticipated, with eight goals in nine games.

Since Lingard made his debut for the Hammers, on February 3, no player has scored more Premier League goals than the United loanee.

Lingard’s goals have played a significant role in bringing West Ham into the top four of the Premier League table and his most recent brace also earned him a nice little treat, courtesy of the club’s captain.

“As much as Jesse’s two goals were fantastic, when he first came to the club, I had a bet with him that if he scored eight goals, I’d pay for a night out for him and a stay in the Corinthia Hotel,” Noble revealed after Sunday’s win over Leicester.

"As much as Jesse’s goals were fantastic, I had a bet with him when he joined that if he scored eight goals, I’d pay for a night out for him and a stay in the Corinthia Hotel, so it’s going to cost me a few quid! He’s been fantastic for us hasn’t he!" 😂 Vintage Nobes… — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 12, 2021

“It’s going to cost me a fortune, them two goals.

“As much as I was buzzing for him that he’s got the two goals, it’s going to cost me a few quid.

“He’s been fantastic for us, hasn’t he?”

Lingard’s performances for West Ham saw him rewarded with a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad in the most recent international break and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will be part of the Euros squad when it is announced at the end of the season.

Much has been made about what Man United will do with Lingard in the summer as he has been linked with a permanent move away from Old Trafford, with Arsenal emerging as an unexpected potential destination.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more. The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com. (edited)

Pundit Arena Episode 1 – New Beginnings! – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena Episode 3 – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena LOI Arena Archives – Pundit Arena The League Of Ireland Podcast. twitter.com LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) | Twitter The latest Tweets from LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena). Con Murphy and Conan Byrne are back with a brand new League of Ireland podcast. Check out new episodes every Sunday evening.

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, mark noble, West Ham