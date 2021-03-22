Mark Hughes claims Man United are edging closer to selling ‘lost’ player

Mark Hughes believes that Donny van de Beek is in danger of being sold after a lacklustre debut season for Manchester United.

There has been much debate about Donny van de Beek since his move to United last August as the Dutch midfielder has featured in just 13 Premier League matches, 11 of which were substitute appearances.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has primarily utilised the 23-year-old in club competitions and Van de Beek has cut a frustrated figure at times.

Former United centre-forward Mark Hughes has suggested that Van de Beek looks lost with the Red Devils and warned the Netherlands international that his future at Old Trafford could be in jeopardy.

Van de Beek started for United in their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester on Sunday and he pulled off an impressive dummy to allow Mason Greenwood to find the net.

But it was ultimately a disappointing afternoon for the former Ajax man and according to Hughes, Van de Beek doesn’t know how to affect the game.

“Clearly it’s difficult, he hasn’t had enough game time and you can see that in his play,” Hughes told Stadium Astro.

“He’s wandering and not really getting on the ball, doesn’t know how to affect the game, can’t demand the ball off his team-mates because they’re not quite sure whether or not they have enough confidence in him.

“He looks like a guy who’s wandering around lost on the field. Okay, some of that responsibility he has to take on himself, he has to be more demonstrative, he has to be a key player. He’s a big-money signing who’s come from a big club in Ajax so he’s used to being a top player of influence.

“But clearly, since he’s come to United, he hasn’t shown anything like the level he needs to be at to remain a Man United player.

“He can only have so many opportunities, at some point he’s going to have to take them or United will move him on. I think they’re edging towards that decision if he’s not careful.”

Read More About: Donny van de Beek, Manchester United, mark hughes